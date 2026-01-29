Single mom reveals the cost-cutting hack that massively slashes her grocery bills: '[I've] saved $1,859'

"It's a great way to try some … expensive products at a cheaper rate."

While inflation has recently slowed, grocery prices are still significantly higher in many parts of the U.S. than before the pandemic.

Some people in large urban areas like Los Angeles are having to pinch pennies at the store, but one online grocer has made it easier for those on a budget.

The scoop

The YouTube channel for CBS LA (@CBSLA) uploaded a newscast featuring a story about Martie, an online discount retailer that sells surplus shelf-stable foods from top brands at discounts of up to 80% on certain items.

As Martie cofounder Louise Fritjofsson explained to the news station, 30-40% of the U.S. food supply ends up in landfills, even though many of those foods would have been safe to consume.

Recognizing this massive problem, she and cofounder Kari Morris launched Martie in 2021 to make affordable, high-quality food more accessible while keeping it out of landfills.

The app has helped many consumers, including LA resident and single mom of three Naomi Knights, save big on grocery bills without ever having to set foot in a store.

"Naomi has been ordering from Martie for two years," CBS LA reported. "Over her 18 shipments, she's saved quite a bit."

"[I've] saved $1,859," Naomi said, sharing a screenshot of her account with CBS LA.

How it's helping

The news outlet reported that, according to the Census Bureau, the average Californian spends around $300 per week on groceries, and that figure can be significantly higher for large families. For single mothers or fathers, students, and low-income residents, affording healthy groceries can be a real challenge.

But Martie makes it simple by buying name brands' surplus and overstock inventory, ensuring that they're all within their best-by and expiration dates. Some of the brands Martie offers include Annie's, Almond Breeze, KIND, Dave's Killer Bread, LaCroix, and much more.

It then sells these at major discounts, allowing customers to access all the healthy, shelf-stable foods they enjoy at much lower prices, without worrying about subscription fees or memberships. As a bonus, shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $50.

It has also benefited the planet by reducing food waste in landfills; as this waste breaks down, it releases harmful planet-warming gases like methane, which contribute to rising temperatures and extreme weather. Since food makes up the majority of landfill waste, companies that rescue any food they can make a difference.

What everyone's saying

Martie users generally had a positive experience buying groceries and recommended the company on ThingTesting.

"Great shopping experience online and with delivery," one person said. "I like being able to see the expiration dates. It's a great way to try some new products and also get some more expensive products at a cheaper rate. Sometimes seasonal items too that you can still use even if off season."

"Really good new retailer," another shared. "Love the diversity of products from pantry staples to beauty and home wares. The brands they get are really good - I got a variety of boy smells candles for a big discount! Plus their app is really easy to use."

