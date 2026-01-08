Shopper reveals the best hack for cutting grocery costs in half: 'Stuff you see in the store ... for less'

"Normally if I go to Whole Foods, this will be more than $150."

With grocery prices skyrocketing, one company has a hack that can help you save money on the things you need from the store.

The scoop

Martie, a new grocery service, can save you big money on your bills at the store through its unique program that lets you buy overstocked items at steep discounts.

Martie gives you the opportunity to buy products from brands you love at a discount for a variety of reasons.

It could be because the product has undergone a branding change, was in special holiday packaging or a design that needed to come off shelves, or a store may simply have purchased too much to sell. You can get specialty items and grocery essentials to stock your pantry for up to 80% off.

How it's helping

Food waste is a massive problem in the U.S. that has continued to get worse. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 30-40% of the food created in the U.S. is ultimately thrown out without being eaten for a variety of reasons.

Sometimes it's because the food has spoiled and is no longer good, but in many grocery stores, products are thrown out for things like packaging changes, seasonal transitions, or failing to sell within a given window, even if the food is still good.

That's where Martie comes in. The company gives you the chance to buy food that would otherwise go to waste at a steep discount, allowing you to stock your pantry for far less than it would cost at the store.

What everyone's saying

One Martie shopper shared her story of using the service on TikTok.

She explained that she'd gotten $150 worth of groceries from Martie for just $70.

"Normally if I go to Whole Foods, this will be more than $150," she said, "And there's lots of brands that I love and wanted to try, so it's pretty cool."

She said she was able to get her chocolate and snacks, but also things like canned tomatoes and olive oil to keep her pantry properly stocked.

"Stuff you see in the store but just for less," she said.

