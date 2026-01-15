Innovative discount grocery service gains popularity across US: 'How did I not know about this?'

"My account says I've saved almost $1,900."

Rising grocery prices and vast amounts of food waste are two huge problems in the United States, and one innovative company is offering a way to mitigate both issues.

The scoop

On Instagram, the co-founder of Martie (@martiegoods) explained how the company helps reduce the cost of a weekly food shop.

American families spend around $10,000 on groceries each year, she detailed. This figure has since increased significantly in 2025, according to NerdWallet; even a thrifty family is still forking out around $12,000.

Notably, the prices of everyday products like coffee have soared in the past 12 months.

Companies routinely overproduce common items, so Martie partners with companies to purchase that excess inventory.

This means that popular items like food bars, coffee, and sparkling water are available for a 40% to 80% discount.

No membership is required; just browse for your favorites and have them shipped right to your door.

How it's helping

In the United States, about 30% to 40% of the nation's food supply is wasted, per the USDA. That's around 133 billion pounds of perfectly edible food lost every year.

Much of that surplus just ends up in landfills, which have an enormously harmful impact on the environment through land use and the release of planet-warming gases. The sheer amount of municipal solid waste produced is also a huge headache for local authorities to manage.

Of course, there's also the matter of making and transporting that food. Industrial agriculture uses vast amounts of land and water, as well as polluting pesticides, and on average, food travels 1,500 miles from farm to table in the United States, per the National Center for Appropriate Technology.

Martie helps reduce waste by reselling surplus stock at a steep discount and keeping good food out of landfills. It's a true win-win scenario for all involved.

What everyone's saying

The comments were a mix of those just discovering the service and others who'd already enjoyed significant savings.

"How did I not know about this!?" remarked one viewer. "This is incredible!"

"Just learned about you guys," a similar comment read. "Brilliant. Excited to start shopping for my lil family with Martie."

Another viewer said, "I've been shopping since March 2024 and my account says I've saved almost $1,900 in that time."

