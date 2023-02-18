Redditor sparks debate after asking how to save money on groceries: ‘What’s something you prefer to make at home?’

“I love not having 10 different salad dressings in the fridge door now!”

If you’re looking to go “zero waste”, buy fewer new products for environmental reasons, or simply save a few dollars here and there, the r/Frugal subreddit is a great place to go for tips.

And if you’re looking for a good place to begin within that subreddit, one Redditor just started a massive 300-plus-comment thread by asking a simple question: “What is something that you prefer to make at home instead of buy?”

They answered their own prompt by saying that they recently started making their own mayonnaise and compost, and commenters immediately began coming out of the woodwork to share their own favorite home projects.

One of the most popular things to make at home turns out to be salad dressing.

“Store-bought [salad dressing] has such crap ingredients, and SO expensive. I can’t even remember the last time I bought it,” writes one commenter.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

“Same! I love not having 10 different salad dressings in the fridge door now!” another commenter agrees.

Another popular answer, slightly more surprisingly than the salad dressing, was pizza.

“We started baking our homemade pizza in a cast-iron pan we preheat on the stove for a few mins,” one commenter explains, addressing the concern that homemade pizza crusts aren’t satisfying. “We’re not pizza connoisseurs by any means, but we get a nice, bubbly crust that we love even more than our pizza stone.

Other items that commenters have been making from the comfort of their own homes include (but are not limited to) nut butter, hummus, bread, cookies, yogurt, ice cream, chocolate, cake, burgers, meatballs, cleaning and personal hygiene products, alcohol, sauerkraut, granola, bone broth, ant poison, and more.

Spend enough time on this forum, and you may never have to go to the grocery store ever again.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.