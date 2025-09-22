Farmers issue warning as unexpected conditions devastate key crops: 'We're drying up'

Farmers around the world, including potato farmers in Maine, are worried about their crops in the face of extreme weather shifts related to rising global temperatures. From heat waves to droughts and flooding, unpredictable weather is hitting staple crops like potatoes especially hard.

What's happening?

According to Bangor Daily News, farmers in Maine are facing worsening drought conditions just as crops reach an important stage in their growth cycle. Three-quarters of the state is dealing with some level of dryness, with southern areas moving into moderate or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In Aroostook County — home to the state's potato industry — rainfall is falling far short of normal. Other areas are also reporting up to 2 inches less rain than the usual average.

Seed potato grower Daniel Corey of Monticello described the situation bluntly to Bangor Daily News: "We're drying up. Right now the crop's hurting. By the middle of the day, [plants] are struggling, they're drooping, and it's just bone dry underneath." Farmers are scrambling to irrigate, but many operations can only cover a fraction of their fields.

Why is Maine's drought important?

Potatoes are one of Maine's primary crops and a staple in U.S. food supply chains. When conditions are this dry during late summer, tubers often don't reach their full size, reducing yield and driving up costs for consumers.

Beyond potatoes, Maine's other top crops are suffering. Blueberry growers are warning of reduced harvests this year, and Canada's industry — which supplies much of the U.S. — could see losses of up to one-third. Meanwhile, vegetable gardeners across the region are reporting wilting plants and dry soil.

For consumers, this means higher prices at the grocery store. Unpredictable shifts in the weather also disrupt local ecosystems, affecting wildlife, plants, and people as the disruption ripples across the food chain.

What can we do to protect crops from extreme weather?

Many farms are irrigating "nonstop," according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, but even large operations can't keep up when rainfall drops this low. Some relief could be coming, with scattered showers in the forecast, though farmers think it may be too little, too late for certain crops.

In the longer term, research at the University of Maine's potato breeding program is focused on developing more climate-resilient crops. But no matter the innovation, droughts like this remind us of how fragile food systems can be when extreme weather strikes.

Addressing the underlying issue of planet-warming pollution, which contributes to extreme weather shifts, is a crucial step in protecting our food chain and communities. For readers seeking to understand how shifting conditions are reshaping agriculture, exploring critical climate issues is a good starting point.

