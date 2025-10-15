US farmers devastated by stunning 60% drop in yields: 'We can't irrigate it all'

It threatens both farmers' ability to earn a living and the food supply for residents.

Maine farmers are dealing with dry conditions that have them tapping into winter cattle feed months early, watching corn plants stay stunted, and worrying about this and next season's apple harvests, reported WMTW.

What's happening?

Farmers across Maine say their yields are down 30% to 60% because rainfall has fallen far short this year.

Beef producers have started feeding their cattle the hay set aside for cold months because the grass in pastures has stayed too short. Apple growers are watching their fruit dry out and shrink on the trees. Corn growers are seeing plants that usually grow to 10 or 12 feet stall out below 5 feet.

"We have some irrigation up here, but we can't irrigate it all. We're on top of a hill," Jeff Timberlake of Ricker Hill Orchard said to WMTW about the challenge his business faces.

One farmer compared conditions now to the worst dry spell he'd experienced since the early 2000s. If it's available, he may buy more feed to take care of his cattle like he did then.

Why does this drought matter?

The shortage of rain threatens both farmers' ability to earn a living and the food supply for Maine residents.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

When hay doesn't grow, cattle producers must buy expensive feed or shrink their herds. When corn crops fail, dairy farmers lose a key food source for their cows. When apple trees don't get enough water, the fruit that does grow becomes unmarketable.

The timing compounds the problem. Rain is needed immediately for the current fruit. And the buds that will become next season's apples are already developing on branches.

Beef producers who run out of hay in the fall face a difficult winter. Buying replacement feed costs money that many small farms don't have. Finding available hay during a widespread drought becomes nearly impossible.

What's being done about the drought?

Farmers are adjusting where they can. Some are using irrigation systems to water at least portions of their fields, but geography limits the land they can reach. Apple orchards still planned to open for the pick-your-own season despite smaller, less hydrated fruit.

If you want to help Maine farmers during this difficult season, shop at local farm stands and orchards. Buying directly from farmers provides them with income when their yields are down.

You can also cut your water use at home to help preserve groundwater levels that feed wells and irrigation systems. Fix leaky faucets, take shorter showers, and water your lawn less often or not at all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



