Home cook transforms venomous lionfish into surprising gourmet dish — take a look

"If you ever see it on a menu, order it."

One home cook shared how they are whipping up delicious meals while combating an problematic species.

Lionfish are invasive throughout the United States, presenting a serious environmental threat in parts of the Southeast and along the Gulf of Mexico.

They not only reproduce and spread quickly, but they also compete with native species for key resources. As a result, finding ways to minimize their spread and lessen the environmental impact of lionfish is essential for protecting local ecosystems.

Eating lionfish is a sustainable and delicious way to reduce their populations, as long as it is prepared safely with the venomous spines removed. After catching the lionfish with a 100-foot spear, the original poster in Reddit's r/food filleted and cooked it, preparing it with some butter, salt, and garlic. They then served the fish with some peppers seasoned with lime and grapefruit juice, topping it all off with a few peanuts for texture.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Conservation meets deliciousness," wrote the OP. "They are great for ceviche too!"

The OP also encouraged other users to catch and serve up lionfish, noting how it was relatively easy to get on the hook since the species has no natural predators. Redditors were interested in learning more about the recipe and the texture of the cooked lionfish.

"Is it just like most white fish texture-wise?" asked one user.

"Yes, light and flaky," the OP responded.

Across the internet, users have shared their own recipes for eating lionfish. The island of Cozumel, Mexico, has taken it to the next level by hosting an International Lionfish Culinary Festival, spreading awareness about the species and presenting the fish as a tasty meal option.

Redditors continued to discuss different lionfish recipes, emphasizing the taste.

"It's delicious!" wrote one user.

"Lionfish is probably my favourite fish, made even tastier by the fact that you know you're doing a good thing when you hunt them," added another Redditor. "So, if you ever see it on a menu, order it; you're doing a good thing for the reef, and you'll get a wonderful meal out of it."

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