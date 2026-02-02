Chef urges people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on US waterways: 'Super interesting'

A TikTok chef showed his audience how he turned a once-venomous fish into a delicious meal.

Seafood content creator By the Water (@by_the_water) posted a video where he filleted a lionfish, and he mentioned a few key reasons why it was a great choice to eat.

He spoke on how "lionfish [are] extremely invasive in Florida right now, and [they are] outcompeting a lot of the native species that live around the different reefs in Florida."

Invasive species, such as the lionfish, pose a threat to the biodiversity of the areas they take over.

The balance of an ecosystem can be thrown off when native species are outnumbered and unable to contribute to the food chain, causing a domino effect throughout the environment.

Thankfully, more people are becoming aware of the harm that invasive species cause and are making efforts to include them in their diets as a result.

Chefs have taken to incorporating invasive species into their menus, with other problem pests like blue catfish even being served at big-name catered dinner events.

Commenters on By the Water's video were quick to point out their fascination with his process.

One mentioned that the idea of eating the venomous sea creature, now safely cleaned, was "super interesting."

Another added they had "watched a lot of videos on [people] trying to clean [lionfish] up in Florida. Hope it tastes good, as it would be better to eat them [than to] just destroy."

By the Water himself even claimed that for all the seafood ceviche he had prepared on his page, the lionfish was the tastiest he'd ever had.

