Officials issue recall on popular dessert due to potentially harmful ingredient: 'Adverse health consequences'

Officials are warning shoppers about a recall affecting a popular dessert sold in multiple states. Officials say this comes after concerns about a potential ingredient issue that could impact some consumers.

What's happening?

Local news outlet KSNT reported that Jessie Lord Bakery is pulling cases of pie from store shelves after a federal alert flagged a labeling issue.

Located in Torrance, California, the bakery is voluntarily recalling about 136,200 cases of its 8-inch lemon meringue pies because they contain undeclared Yellow 5, a food dye that can cause reactions in some people.

The recall, announced by the Food and Drug Administration on Sept. 5, 2025, applies to products sold in retail stores across 14 states. The affected pies include multiple versions, which all have a "best by" date of Feb. 19, 2027.

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, which means that the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." Serious risks are considered unlikely.

Why is this food recall concerning?

Yellow #5, also known as tartrazine, is a synthetic dye used to add color to foods and other products. While it's estimated that fewer than 0.1% of people have reactions to the dye, it has been linked to sensitivities in some people, including rashes, asthma flare-ups, and intolerance.

For that reason, the government requires products containing Yellow #5 to be labeled. When allergens or additives are not clearly labeled, consumers may unknowingly be exposed to health risks.

Beyond the health risks, food recalls also create a massive amount of waste. When tens of thousands of pies are pulled from shelves, all that food goes to the landfill.

According to the UN, food loss and waste account for 8% to 10% of the world's yearly generated planet-warming pollution. It also costs around $1 trillion annually.

On top of the food waste, the packaging, labor, and energy that went into producing and transporting it are wasted too. This underscores the importance of accurate labeling and stronger corporate responsibility. When mistakes happen at this scale, the waste adds up fast.

What should consumers do to stay safe?

Jessie Lord Bakery has initiated the recall with the FDA and is working to remove affected products from circulation. Shoppers concerned about food safety can also sign up for alerts through the FDA's recall database.

If you bought one of the affected pies, do not eat it. Instead, take it back to the store for a refund. You can also dispose of it in the trash.

If you or someone else experiences a reaction after eating a recalled item, always contact your health care provider first. After that, make sure you report any issues to the FDA.

