Eateries in Japan reveal surprising new method for closing gaps in expenses: 'Reflects our desire to not throw away products'

At some point before, you've likely bought something that never got eaten and was too old by the time you got to it. Unfortunately, this can be a drain on your wallet. Japan is trying something new to save money and reduce food waste.

According to a report from The Japan Times, several Japanese eateries, manufacturers, and retailers have joined forces for a project that creates methane gas to generate electricity out of food scraps.

"Under the project, JFE Engineering is in charge of power generation and distribution, while the electricity can be purchased for a low price by participating companies," the report noted.

That's not all that's happening. In the city of Saitama, Meiji the Sutenai ("Don't throw things away") Factory is selling yogurt that's approaching its best-before dates at 40% off.

"The name of the store reflects our desire to not throw away products that can still be eaten," an official for Meiji said, per the report.

Many fresh food products have a three-week shelf life, which means they must be sold within that time and are required to be sent to retailers within the first week. Experts believe this is contributing to the food waste problem.

The Japan Times noted that the convenience store Lawson "is focusing on frozen onigiri rice balls and bread" because they can last a long time.

Frozen onigiri is good for one year, and frozen bread is good for 200 days. Since July, the chain has expanded its store count.

Lawson has even been able to extend "the expiration dates of some regular onigiri products by six hours thanks to comprehensive hygiene management," per The Japan Times.

Unfortunately, according to Recycle Track Systems, about 40% of food in the U.S. ends up in landfills each year. Just think of all that money you're wasting. It's estimated to be "325 pounds of waste per person." The food wasted in the U.S. is estimated to be worth $218 billion.

However, by keeping your food fresh longer, you can save money. There are several ways you can help your food last longer. For example, one chef buys butter on sale and then stores it in the freezer since it can last up to 12 months.

Dr. Jeannie Jacobs has also suggested keeping your fridge between 34 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep your produce fresher.

Additionally, food waste has a negative impact on the environment. It requires energy and water to produce it, which generates polluting gases that cause the planet to warm. That energy and water are wasted when food gets thrown away.

Food waste is also the biggest part of municipal solid waste that ends up in landfills — 22%. When it decomposes, it produces pollution, "which causes algae blooms and dead zones," per RTS.

