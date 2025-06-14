Farmers devastated as extreme weather wipes out beloved crops: 'We do not know how they will be able to continue next year'

"This is a disaster for producers and for the sector."

In a heartbreaking turn for farmers and food lovers alike, extreme storms in France's Tarn region have decimated this year's harvest of Lautrec pink garlic — a prized crop with protected status and deep cultural roots.

The intense rain and hail, which struck on May 19, swept across 20 municipalities and caused irreversible damage to crops already nearing harvest, with the BBC describing it in some areas as "the size of ping pong balls."

Now, as detailed by FreshPlaza, many local producers are left with nothing, and some are unsure whether they'll be able to recover at all.

What happened?

According to the Tarn Chamber of Agriculture, farmers in the southwestern region have lost up to 90% of their usable agricultural land. Roughly half of all Lautrec pink garlic producers within the protected geographical indication area have been affected.

Gaël Bardou, head of the Lautrec pink garlic union, described the hailstorm as "severe," according to FreshPlaza, noting it covered a stretch of 5 kilometers. Some farmers have lost everything, he said, and estimates suggest the region will yield only half of what's considered a normal garlic season.

"This is a disaster for producers and for the sector," Bardou told local media. "We do not know how they will be able to continue next year."

Why is this concerning?

This isn't just about garlic, although Lautrec's pink bulbs are a regional treasure. It's also about how increasingly extreme weather is threatening food security, livelihoods, and traditions tied to the land. Crops such as garlic, grains, and vegetables are vulnerable to sudden weather events, which are becoming more violent and more frequent due to the overheating of our planet.

For consumers, that could mean higher grocery bills and fewer local food options. For farmers, especially small-scale producers, a single lost season can jeopardize not only income but also the ability to plant again.

What's being done about it?

French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard visited the region and pledged state support, including emergency funds, crop insurance assistance, and temporary relief from social security contributions.

She stressed the importance of long-term adaptation, encouraging ecological planning, greenhouse upgrades, and more water storage solutions. Genevard also emphasized the need to adapt agriculture to climate change, per FreshPlaza, "which will lead us to face increasingly violent and frequent weather events."

On the individual level, buying local, seasonal produce and supporting farmers markets can go a long way. Apps such as Farmish connect you with growers in your area. For longer-term solutions, check out regenerative agriculture organizations or sign up for community-supported agriculture shares that invest in farmers year-round.

Whether it's garlic in France or tomatoes in your backyard, food starts with the people who grow it — and they need our support now more than ever.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.