Farmers overwhelmed as relentless rainfall devastates crops: 'I'm mentally exhausted'

Farmers in India's Karnataka state are facing back-to-back seasons of heartbreak, as weeks of excessive rainfall have ravaged crops and mounted debts.

What's happening?

One area received 262 millimeters of rainfall in just a week, which is 30% more than the June average, according to IBC World News.

The excessive precipitation has devastated cowpea crops, triggering the spread of copper disease and red spot, both of which turn plants a reddish-yellow and compromise yields. Other staples, such as maize, soybean, and groundnut, are also deteriorating under the extreme conditions.

With many still reeling from previous losses, this is piling on even more financial and emotional stress, and many say they're at a breaking point.

"Every year, I invest Rs 35,000 to 40,000 per acre, but I fail to get a return. I'm mentally exhausted," farmer Keshappa said. Other locals are voicing similar frustration, particularly at the lack of government support. Some farmers say no elected officials have visited the area.

With debt piling up and loan repayments becoming impossible, farmers are calling for compensation of at least 10,000 rupees per acre. They've said there may be protests if aid isn't delivered soon.

Why are these crop issues concerning?

Crop failures ripple across communities and economies in addition to hurting the livelihoods of farmers. When food producers are forced to take on more debt or leave their land, it puts local food systems at risk and can drive up grocery prices for everyone. And with back-to-back seasons of damage becoming more common, these challenges are only intensifying.

Rising global temperatures are supercharging weather events — such as more intense droughts and heavier rainfall, sometimes in the same places. That volatility puts extra pressure on crops and opens the door to disease outbreaks and failed harvests.

In India, where hundreds of millions of people rely on agriculture for their livelihoods, erratic weather jeopardizes generational stability and national food security.

What's being done about it?

Agriculture officials have recommended spraying diluted water-soluble fertilizers to help cowpea crops recover. But many farmers say short-term solutions aren't enough. With this being the second year in a row of failed harvests, local farmers are demanding more support.

While policy changes and disaster relief are crucial, long-term strategies to adapt to the changing climate are just as important. That means investing in resilient farming techniques and diversifying crops to withstand increasingly unpredictable weather.

In the long run, addressing the heat-trapping pollution contributing to rising temperatures is one of the most important steps we can take. Exploring critical climate issues can offer ideas of how to help globally and take local action in your community.

