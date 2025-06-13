Vegan chef reveals surprising use for aggressive plant that can wreak havoc in nature: 'Be the change'

Vegan chef itschrissytracey (@eatwithchrissy) recently showed off a little-known plant that's ripe for foraging.

"It tastes like rhubarb. It's full of antioxidants. It's invasive. And kinda delicious," she wrote in the video caption. "So yeah—don't plant it. Just eat it. Be the change. Eat your invasives."

#wildandworthit #invasivespecies ##foragingtok ♬ Forest Noises - Nature Radiance @eatwithchrissy Wild and Worth It! S1 | E3 – JAPANESE KNOTWEED Ok sooo this plant? Not from here. It pulled up in the 1800s as a "cute lil garden plant" from Japan. …now it's TAKING OVER riverbanks. Like. Entire ones. In a single season. But plot twist: it's edible. It tastes like rhubarb. It's full of antioxidants. It's invasive. And kinda delicious. So yeah—don't plant it. Just eat it. Be the change. Eat your invasives. Stay wild, stay curious— and follow along for more foraging tips & wild recipes! #forageandfeast

The plant she's talking about is Japanese knotweed. It has been a massive challenge for neighbors, homebuyers, and homesteaders alike. These aggressive plants can grow over 3 inches in a day, reaching up to 10 feet in height. The root systems are so strong that they can even damage concrete foundations.

Invasive species are typically brought into new areas by human activity. If it manages to settle in, it has the potential to outcompete native species for vital resources like food and habitat. This is possible because the invading species is no longer in an environment with the natural checks and balances it evolved with.

In the case of plants, this can mean casting enough shade to prevent other plants below it from getting any sunlight whatsoever. Over time, this monopolization can erode biodiversity, leading to a downward spiral of a local ecosystem. A healthy natural order relies on diversity, so when even a few species get pushed out of an area, it can cause a domino effect on others.

Luckily, some, like Japanese knotweed, are edible. As another forager has called it, it's a bit like "where rhubarb met asparagus." Chrissy said in her video that the young plants are great in jams, pickles, and syrup. Since they grow so quickly, it's the kind of plant you can really harvest as much as you like.

TikTok followers were keen to start picking their own Japanese knotweed and reaping the culinary rewards.

"Knotweed better look out for me. I saw a recipe on TikTok and I'm hungry," said one community member.

"I want to find some!!!!" said another.

