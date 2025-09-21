Concerning new study reveals common food item that could be harmful to brain health: 'Often seen as a healthy alternative'

Artificial sweeteners may be harmful to your brain, according to one study.

What's happening?

HealthDay reported that a study published in the journal Neurology determined that people who use large amounts of low- and no-calorie artificial sweeteners appear to suffer more rapidly from declines in memory skills and thinking.

Researchers found that those consuming higher amounts of these sweeteners suffered a 62% faster decline than those who consumed a far lower amount, equivalent to approximately 1.6 years of brain aging. The study found this to be even more likely in people with diabetes and those who are middle-aged.

Senior researcher Dr. Claudia Kimie Suemoto stated in a news release, per HealthDay: "Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar. However, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time."

The study involved around 12,800 adults in Brazil with an average age of 52, whom researchers followed for eight years.

Researchers divided these adults into three groups based on how much artificial sweetener they typically consumed, then compared this consumption to their performance on tests for language, memory, and thinking skills.

Why is this research important?

This study adds to existing data that has found some artificial sweeteners create adverse health conditions.

The World Health Organization has labeled aspartame as possibly carcinogenic, and this sweetener has been linked to disruptions in the gut microbiome, an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, weight gain, and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Harvard pointed to research that artificial sweeteners have been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues.

Additionally, artificial sweeteners negatively impact the environment as they are difficult to break down and don't respond to wastewater treatment, meaning they are now in water environments.

One study on the introduction of sucralose into water environments found that the introduction resulted in freshwater cyanobacteria increasing in population, while cyanobacteria and diatom populations decreased.

What's being done about artificial sweeteners?

In the case of the study on the link between artificial sweeteners and cognitive decline, HealthDay reported that researchers concluded that because the study was observational, "more research is needed to confirm our findings and to investigate if other refined sugar alternatives, such as applesauce, honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar, may be effective alternatives."

If you're concerned about your artificial sweetener intake, consider switching to a low-sugar option or adding a hint of fruit to water to satisfy your sweet cravings.

You can also replace foods containing artificial sweeteners with more fruits, veggies, and unprocessed foods to help protect your health.

