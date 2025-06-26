Experts make surprising discovery about health impacts of drinking Diet Coke: 'Increases the risk'

"They never realized how addictive it can be."

New studies reveal the health risks of drinking Diet Coke on a regular basis. According to Fox 5 DC, researchers have linked the soda to health complications, including metabolic and cardiovascular risks.

What's happening?

Coca-Cola's marketing campaigns suggest Diet Coke is a healthier alternative to Coke. While its sugar content is lower, artificial sweeteners make the drink much worse for your health, experts warn.

Diet Coke contains aspartame, an artificial sweetener that can cause adverse health effects when consumed on a regular basis. Fox 5 reported that research shows artificial sweeteners such as aspartame not only disrupt the balance of gut bacteria but also lead to increased risks of Type 2 diabetes, weight gain, and heart disease.

"Another study showed that just one diet soda increases the risk of [atrial fibrillation], an irregular heartbeat that increases the risk of vascular events like stroke," Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based registered dietitian who specializes in heart disease, said. "Many of my clients who have ditched Diet Coke mention how they never realized how addictive it can be."

While the Food and Drug Administration says aspartame is safe for consumption, Routhenstein told Fox 5 that it "has been labeled as possibly carcinogenic by the World Health Organization and may negatively affect our gut microbiome."

Why is this new research important?

The new research offers more evidence that reinforces the health risks of consuming artificial sweeteners on a consistent basis.

Along with the health concerns, these additives also negatively impact the environment. Researchers have identified artificial sweeteners as an "emerging source of pollution" since they are "resistant to wastewater treatment processes and are therefore continuously introduced into the water environments."

Though Coca-Cola has tried to mitigate its environmental footprint through sustainable packaging initiatives, it is still the world's leading producer of branded plastic waste.

What's being done about potentially harmful sweeteners?

The International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded in 2023 that aspartame could be a human carcinogen. While more research needs to be done, organizations are acknowledging the health risks associated with aspartame consumption.

The best way to reduce these risks is to swap out Diet Coke for a healthier option. Routhenstein encourages people to try low-sugar kombucha, which is a good source of probiotics and thus has gut benefits. Other ways to get your sweet fix without harmful ingredients are to add lime or lemon juice to sparkling water.

