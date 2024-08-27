Scientists warn 'existential threat' looms over major ecosystem: 'The demise of one of Earth's natural wonders'

Water temperatures around Australia's Great Barrier Reef are reaching extreme levels, making this ecosystem more susceptible to mass bleachings, as reported by the Guardian.

What's happening?

Scientists analyzed ancient corals in and around the Great Barrier Reef, which keep a record of historic ocean temperatures inside their skeletons. Then, they compared historic temperature trends with modern times and found that 2024 was the hottest in at least 407 years. The five other warmest years were 2004, 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2022.

The researchers assert that this spike in water temperatures is the result of an excess of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere due to the burning of dirty fuels such as oil, natural gas, and coal.

These elevated temperatures represent an "existential threat" to the reef, which will likely lead to "the demise of one of Earth's natural wonders," according to the scientists, whose analysis was published in the journal Nature.

Why is this research concerning?

Warmer temperatures around the reef are leading to mass bleaching events, which threatens this rich ecosystem. In fact, mass bleaching events were declared in five of the six hottest years on the reef, the Guardian reported. And in early 2024, scientists declared the reef's most severe mass bleaching event on record. Bleached corals are at risk for starvation and disease, according to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Coral reef ecosystems provide a number of benefits to people, including protecting coastlines from storms and erosion, providing jobs for local communities, and offering opportunities for recreation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Great Barrier Reef alone contributes $56 billion in "economic, social, and icon asset value" and supports 64,000 Australian jobs, according to the foundation.

Plus, fish and other marine organisms utilize coral for shelter, to find food, to reproduce, and to rear their young — NOAA says that about 25% of the ocean's fish rely on healthy coral reefs.

What's being done about rising global temperatures and reef conservation?

Curbing the overheating of our planet will help protect coral systems such as the Great Barrier Reef from future bleaching events. To that end, it's important to reduce our dependence on planet-heating fuels.

Many countries — including Wales, which is halting most new roadway projects to cut down on carbon pollution — are taking steps in the right direction. Plus, many major companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta, and Walmart are looking toward more renewable, clean energy to power their operations. You can help by voting for candidates who will take a stand for climate issues.

Scientists are also finding other innovative ways to help save coral.

For instance, one zoo in the Netherlands is creating a Noah's Ark of coral to help preserve endangered reefs. The coral library will serve as a backup to wild coral and could one day be used to help with recovery efforts. Plus, researchers have discovered that playing audio of healthy coral reefs could help dying ones recover.

