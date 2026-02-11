Chef urges people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on US waterways: 'So good'

"I tried them and they are bomb."

One home chef has a recipe to take gumbo to the next level with a secret ingredient: invasive green crab.

TikToker invasiv_foods (@invasiv_foods) shared a video explaining how to make the delicious gumbo, noting that it won't just benefit your taste buds, but also the shellfish industry since the crabs eat much of the same seafood people do — and a lot of it.

#redbeansandrice #crabboil #invasivespecies #creole ♬ original sound - invasiv_foods @invasiv_foods 🦀 Invasive Green Crab Gumbo Ingredients below ⬇️ recipe in reel Step 1: Make the stock 🍲 • 2 lb green crabs (@wulfsfish / Wulf Seafood) • ~10 cups water • Salt, pepper, bay leaves Step 2: Make the roux ⏳ • 1½ cups oil • 1½ cups flour Step 3: Build the base 🧅 • 1 onion • 2 bell peppers • 3 celery stalks • 1 whole garlic Step 4: Bring it together 🔥 • 6 cups green crab stock • ½ can crushed tomatoes • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce • Tony's, smoked paprika, thyme, turmeric, salt, pepper, chili powder Step 5: Finish 🦀 • ¼ stick butter • 2 cups okra • Green crab halves + seared sausage in last 10 min • Simmer ~2 hours • Finish with chopped Italian parsley • Serve over rice #gumbo

"This recipe is so good, it'll make you wanna drink it from the plate," the video creator said. The full recipe with instructions is in the caption.

He noted that female green crabs can produce up to 185,000 offspring, and they have few natural predators. But since they are apparently delicious, even in Michelin-star meals like green crab pasta, managing them can be made easier as more adventurous eaters catch on.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained that the tiny creatures have massive impacts on marine ecosystems, eating at least 20 clams per day and destroying eelgrass habitats. They also compete with native crab species, such as Dungeness crabs, for resources and habitat.

Because green crab populations can explode quickly, and they're adaptable to a range of water temperatures, it's not surprising that they have been found everywhere from New England to Alaska. By adding them to recipes, you can get creative in the kitchen and help out the fishers being impacted by these voracious eaters — a win-win.

As they say in conservation circles, if you can't beat 'em, might as well eat 'em — and that couldn't be truer for the green crab.

Another TikTok creator gave his stamp of approval, saying they "had a good sweetness," and a Massachusetts family used green crabs in a broth powder, which landed them a spot in the finals at a seafood trade show.

By eating invasive species like green crabs, you're expanding your palate, helping the fishing industry, and saving the planet. You can find plenty of recipes online, but it might be harder to get your hands on the crabs themselves.

If you live in New England, you'll find seafood retailers selling them, and some may offer shipping. Wulf's Fish in Massachusetts, where the video creator ordered theirs, sells in person and ships nationwide.

"I tried them and they are bomb," one person said.

"Thanks bro that s*** tasted good," another said.

