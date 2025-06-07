Farmer shares simple method for growing seemingly endless supply of root veggies: 'I love this'

"I'm doing this right now!"

Farmer Collin (@saltyacresncbackup) shared a great tip for keeping a steady supply of sweet potatoes.

The scoop

In his video, Collin showed how you can multiply a single sweet potato with little effort.

When left on its own, a sweet potato will start growing what is called a slip. When you start seeing this long stem growing from the body, you can cut it off and put it in water. After a few days, it will start growing roots, at which point it's ready to be planted.

As sweet potatoes start growing, you'll be able to harvest more slips to plant them again next season.

Collin also provided a useful tip about pests: "Don't worry when the Japanese beetles love the leaves on these things. Just cut off the leaves and leave them to your chickens."

Some clever gardeners have grown raspberries to attract Japanese beetles away from other plants.

How it's helping

Growing your own food can save you a few bucks at the grocery store, especially as climate shifts cause a rise in prices. But there's more to it than that. Improving food security helps your household stay resilient in the face of supply-chain challenges.

Since your food isn't traveling as far, it's being subjected to fewer chances of infection, and it will be healthier because it is fresher.

If you can rely on natural insect control, then you'll enjoy even more health benefits when compared to commercially-grown produce that might be covered in pesticides.

Transportation accounts for about 20% of a food item's emissions, so growing your own sweet potatoes would help reduce the production of pollution that exacerbates extreme weather conditions, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification.

As a cherry on top, gardening can improve mental health and provide a much-needed home for pollinators.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were all-in for Collin's infinite sweet potato hack.

"I'm doing this right now!" said one viewer.

"I love this," said another community member.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.