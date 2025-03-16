New data shows stunning impact of natural disasters on US food supply: 'Very sensitive'

It was a devastating year for weather disasters in 2024, and farmers are facing the consequences.

What's happening?

Natural disasters had a huge impact on U.S. farm production last year. A summary of how hazardous weather affected crop losses, titled "Hurricanes, Heat and Hardship: Counting 2024's Crop Losses," was published on the Farm Bureau's website.

"Total losses to crops and rangeland (including apiculture) from major 2024 weather and fire events exceeded $20.3 billion, accounting for 11.1% of NOAA's total economic impact from disasters," according to the report by economist Daniel Munch.

"Of this total, $10.9 billion in losses were covered by Risk Management Agency programs as of February 2024, while approximately $9.4 billion remained uninsured, fell outside policy coverage limits, or did not qualify under existing risk management programs."

In terms of the economic impact on farmers, drought, excessive heat, and wildfires topped the list with more than $11 billion in crop losses. The weather also contributed to nearly $120 million in losses from insects, plant diseases, wildlife, and toxic fungi.

The report noted that "these figures vastly underestimate the true extent of losses due to insurance coverage limitations, exclusions and reporting challenges."

Why are crop losses caused by extreme weather important?

There were 27 weather and climate disasters that each cost the United States at least $1 billion in damages in 2024. Last year trailed only the record-setting 28 events that occurred in 2023. The annual average for the most recent five years is 23 events. The $182.7 billion lost last year was the fourth-highest figure on record (after adjusting for inflation).

These disasters are having harmful effects on the country's agriculture and food supply.

"Agriculture is very sensitive to weather and climate," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. "It also relies heavily on land, water, and other natural resources that climate affects. While climate changes (such as in temperature, precipitation, and frost timing) could lengthen the growing season or allow different crops to be grown in some regions, it will also make agricultural practices more difficult in others."

Farmers are being impacted worldwide by our overheating planet. Researchers from Cornell University say warmer average temperatures during the fall coupled with "false" springs are jeopardizing grape harvests. A dire drought in Argentina is affecting that nation's harvest season and forcing farmers to rethink what the future holds for them. Canadian farmers are having a difficult time dealing with the longest drought since the notorious Dust Bowl era in the 1930s.

What's being done about crop losses such as these?

"The effects of climate change on agriculture will depend on the rate and severity of the change, as well as the degree to which farmers and ranchers can adapt. U.S. agriculture already has many practices in place to adapt to a changing climate, including crop rotation and integrated pest management," according to the EPA. "A good deal of research is also under way to help prepare for a changing climate."

