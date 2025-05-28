Gardener shares secret weapon for abundant vegetable harvests: 'It's helped increase our yield'

You don't need a green thumb to follow this incredibly easy trick that helps score big vegetable harvests.

The scoop

The TikTok account for Oscoca Farms (@oscocafarms) shared simple ways on how to increase yields from peppers, starting with a strong root system.

"It's helped increase our yield," the host said.

"Start out with a really good root system," she says before demonstrating how she plucks off the leaves of the bottom half of the seedling, leaving the top half of the leaves remaining. She also plucks off any fruit that is beginning to form, explaining that "you don't want it to fruit yet. You really want it to focus on getting a good root system."

"Plant it up to right about here," she says, noting where the now-lowest leaf is. "I also put epsom salt around my peppers."

How it's helping

Come springtime, it can feel like a big upfront investment to buy the year's seedlings. However, this trick will save you money by increasing the amount of vegetables you get from each plant, which may reduce the number of seedlings you have to buy. This makes it easy to save hundreds of dollars on groceries, even with a small garden.

Besides saving you on groceries, gardening is good for your body, mind, and soul. Gardening can give you a sense of purpose. "When you're working with plants, you're the nurturer," said Emilee Weaver, the program manager of therapeutic horticulture at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, per The New York Times.

"For me, gardening is a workout, meditation, and opportunity to socialize with my neighbors all rolled into one. And while I'm admittedly biased, research backs up some of my observations that gardening can have real benefits for your mind and body," said Times reporter Dana G. Smith.

Research supports that gardening can heal a number of ailments, physically, mentally, and socially. Communities come together around gardens, your body gets exercise from working outside, and your happiness gets a boost from a little extra vitamin D.

What everyone's saying

"Love this gardening tip, thank you," said one TikToker.

"Definitely trying this year," said another.

"You're full of amazing tips! Can't wait to start my garden," added one commenter.

