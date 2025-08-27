Florida man hunts down and eats large invasive creatures: 'These things are huge, and they are everywhere'

The changing climate and rising temperatures are wreaking havoc on plants and animals around the world. Species and habitats have been threatened by disease and relocation, resulting in climate-driven extinctions.

This is why invasive species are especially dangerous. With habitats already threatened, the introduction of a foreign species to a local ecosystem can be disastrous for wildlife.

But some clever, innovative people are fighting back to protect environments.

In a post on TikTok, Gray Davis (@gray.davis) explained that green iguanas are all around the Florida Keys. Viewers follow along as he catches one after a few tries. He then offers step-by-step instructions on how to make an iguana stir-fry. "Would you try iguana?" he asks.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are an invasive species in the state. Their feeding habits threaten local vegetation and wildlife. For instance, they have been found to eat endangered tree snails and nickerbean, a plant that hosts endangered butterflies.

Efforts to fight back against invasive species are important for conservation. They can help restore biodiversity and balance to ecosystems. And green iguana stir-fry is not the only meal that has arisen from people dealing with invasive species.

Officials in Washington have encouraged foragers to take as many Himalayan blackberries as possible since the plant is also an invasive species in the area. And Texas leaders have said locals should fish for, cook, and eat invasive red lionfish.

Commenters were impressed by the ingenuity. "If you've ever had gator tail in Florida, you'll like this, too! These things are huge, and they are everywhere! Super invasive," one said. There was some debate about whether people would eat iguana, but another commenter pointed out, "️In Guyana, it's a delicacy."

