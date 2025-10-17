Woman reveals genius hack to keep avocados from going brown: 'Make them last for weeks'

A savvy TikToker shared with her followers how to make avocados last way longer, so you don't have to throw out brown avocados every other week.

The scoop

Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) posted the short TikTok, showing people how she freezes her unused avocados. She starts the video by explaining, "I like to freeze batches of avocados to make them last for weeks."

Barber ends the video saying, "Avocados go bad really, really fast and this helps us reduce our food waste."

She tells her followers that she stores the smashed avocados in an airtight reusable bag. Barber explains that sealing it very well is crucial if you want the same creamy avocado texture that you're used to.

If you know you'll be using your avocados soon, you can let them thaw in the fridge overnight or on the counter for about an hour. But if it's a spontaneous avocado moment, you can microwave the avocado for 30-60 seconds until the texture is smooth again.

She spreads her thawed avocado on a hashbrown, noting that it still has a vibrant green color and hasn't turned brown.

How it's helping

Avocados tend to turn brown faster than people would like. They have a short window where they are ripe enough to eat but haven't started to brown yet. Even in the fridge, some may go bad within 48 hours.

It's a struggle to get the timing right. Many people end up throwing away avocados because they have turned brown and mushy. Barber's easy hack prevents you from tossing out your precious avocados. Now, your leftover guacamole won't go to waste.

Her hack helps save you money on groceries. Avocados can cost as much as $3 or $4 each, so they're not a cheap purchase, and wasting them hurts your wallet. The trick also helps reduce food waste.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 30-40% of the country's food supply ends up as garbage. Consumers throwing away spoiled, leftover, or unwanted food contributes significantly to this waste.

Barber's avocado trick helps people use more of the food they buy, which improves food security while working toward a cleaner, cooler future. You can save money and help the planet. And you can actually enjoy all the avocados you buy.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers were intrigued by the trick — some had questions, and others were ready to try it for themselves.

One person asked, "Do you wait for them to fully ripen before you do this?"

And someone else announced, "Will be doing this!"

