Woman shares tip to help avocados last longer: 'That is so smart'

We all know that including avocados in our diet can have numerous health benefits, but unfortunately, these superfoods can sometimes be quick to ripen and spoil.

Luckily, Tiktoker Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai) has shared a great hack for preserving avocados, which ensures you'll never have to throw them away again.

The scoop

This avocado-saving hack involves freezing the avocados using something nearly everyone has at home — an ice cube tray.

By scooping out the insides of the avocado and pressing it into an ice cube tray, the avocados can be stored in the freezer for use at a later date.

The video, which is gaining attention on TikTok, shows Brennan using the hack to create "little omega bombs for smoothies."

How it's working

This ingenious hack ensures that none of your avocados will go to waste and uses simple household items that everyone can easily access.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This trick is particularly useful because we all know that avocados can be expensive, especially when they are in high demand. Americans throw away $1,200 of food every year, so remembering that the freezer is your friend can help reduce what you throw away by keeping your food fresh for longer. That means you can buy less and keep more money in your pocket.

Making your food go further can also help reduce the waste we produce. Nearly a fifth of all food produced each year is lost or wasted before it is consumed, which amounts to a staggering 1 billion meals a day. In richer countries, this waste usually occurs in the kitchen because the food spoils before we can consume it or we prepare more food than we can eat.

Food waste most often ends up in landfill where it contributes to the release of harmful pollution. This pollution includes methane, which is a toxic greenhouse gas. An astounding 58% of landfill methane emissions can be attributed to food waste.

Wasting less food can also reduce the amount of resources used to produce and transport it — including water and energy — preserving valuable resources, reducing pollution, and saving money. This means that reducing food waste is not only good for your wallet but also helps reduce harmful pollution, contributing to cooling the planet down.

What people are saying

Fellow TikTokers expressed their delight at this simple hack with one user commenting, "Oh my goodness wait that is so smart!!"

Another said, "Ingenious and Yum," while another added, "I need to try this!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.