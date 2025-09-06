Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular fruit: 'Such great info'

One strawberry plant can quickly multiply if you know the right techniques.

TikToker WhyAmIGreen (@whyamigreen2) shares the tips and tricks to get you a budding strawberry patch of your own.

The scoop

In his video, WhyAmIGreen shows how to look for runners, or "daughter" plants growing off the "mother" strawberry plant. Once you cut the runner off the main plant, you can look for root nodules and cut the vine off around this area.

Once the plant is snipped, you can let the root nodules sit at the surface level of some water. WhyAmIGreen advises against fully submerging it. In about a week or so, you should have healthy roots beginning to form.

You can also plant the cutting directly in the soil. To help the plant stand up until the roots take, you can take a cut paperclip and use it to hold the small plant in place.

As he advises, if you can keep these cuttings alive through the winter, you can plant them in the spring and have a bountiful strawberry harvest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Growing your own strawberries has a variety of health and financial benefits.

For one, gardening often helps improve diet and nutrition. Gardeners are more likely to include fruits and vegetables in their diets that have come from their gardens.

Gardening has also been linked to stronger mental health. Getting outside in green spaces, especially if that green space is your garden, can reduce anxiety and give your body a healthy dose of physical activity.

You can also have more control over what chemicals or pesticides are used in growing your food. If you grow the strawberries yourself, you know that no other chemicals have been added, as long as you don't add any yourself.

Following WhyAmIGreen's method means that you only have to buy one strawberry plant, and then you will have a free supply of strawberries every year after that.

Gardening at home also comes with environmental benefits, such as reducing demand for mass-produced fruits and the pollution that comes with shipping them around the globe.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users expressed their love for WhyAmIGreen's tips in his comment section.

One commenter said, "This is such great info. saving this for when my runners start."

Another asked about the process of keeping them through the winter. To this, WhyAmIGreen advised: "I'm going to let them root better in 4-5 inch pots and [then] place them in the garage where it will be between 20 and 40 degrees to keep them dormant."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







