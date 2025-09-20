Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly infinite amount of this popular herb: 'Life-changing'

Fresh basil is a staple in countless recipes, but keeping a steady supply at home can be tricky. Many gardeners struggle with plants that flower too soon, wilt in the heat, or simply don't last long enough. Luckily, one TikTok gardener has shared a simple hack that makes it possible to grow what feels like an endless amount of basil — right from your own kitchen or backyard.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Sunlit Gardening (@sunlitgardening) demonstrates how proper pruning and propagation can turn a single basil plant into a continuous harvest. The key, they explain, is to snip the stem just above two small leaflets rather than cutting randomly. Doing so encourages the plant to branch out instead of growing tall and leggy.

Those cuttings don't go to waste, either — they can be propagated in water and replanted to create new basil plants. "If you love basil, now is the time to propagate more so you can bring it into your kitchen for the fall and winter," the caption notes.

With this approach, one basil starter can expand into a thriving mini-garden of herbs, saving you from making repeated trips to the store for fresh leaves.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of this hack is how much money it saves. Instead of constantly buying new seed packets or pricey fresh herbs from the grocery store, gardeners can multiply their basil for free. It also ensures a near-constant supply, so you'll always have fragrant, better-tasting leaves ready for pasta, salads, or homemade pesto.

Growing your own food also comes with added perks: Studies show that gardening improves both mental and physical health by reducing stress, boosting activity, and even increasing fiber intake.

On top of all that, homegrown basil is more sustainable. Expanding your garden reduces the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped herbs, which means less packaging, transportation, and carbon emissions.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to call the tip a game-changer. "I did not know you could propagate basil! Life-changing!" one commenter admitted. Another confessed that they'd been too intimidated to try: "I need to get brave and start trying to propagate from cuttings. It's intimidating!"

Others simply shared gratitude. "Love this, thanks," one user wrote, while another chimed in: "Thank you so much… I usually have such a difficult time with basil yet I love it."

This simple hack proves you don't need to be a master gardener to get results. With just a few careful snips, you can turn a single basil plant into an endless supply of fresh herbs — all while saving money, cutting waste, and keeping your kitchen stocked with the flavor of summer.

