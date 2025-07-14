Gardener shares helpful hacks for growing popular fruit: 'Good to know'

A crisp bite of watermelon on a hot summer day is a rite of passage, and one farmer online is helping fellow growers of the fruit get optimal watermelon growth.

The scoop

In an Instagram video posted by Noah Young (@theshilohfarm), the Nebraska farmer shared helpful hacks for growing gorgeous, healthy watermelons.

"Did you know Watermelons originated in the Sahara desert?" he wrote. "Because it's a desert crop it's best not to overwater your melons. Instead flood irrigate them and wait 1-2 weeks before watering again."

Noah also mentioned pinching all but a couple of the flowers budding on your watermelon plant to allow the plant to focus its energy and nutrients on a few, super juicy melons. He also mentions adding some dry mulch under the budding flowers to maintain that dry terrain the watermelons thrive in.

"They love the heat and do well in dry climates," he says.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way of bringing healthy foods right to your backyard. The process of shipping produce from far and wide to reach a local grocery store not only can result in less fresh food, but a study proved it reduces the produce's nutritional value, giving your salads or apple slices way less of the nutrients they could potentially hold.

Moreover, shipping food requires some form of transportation, which can, in turn, lead to more pollution in the world. By planting your own produce, your fruits, vegetables, and herbs only require the transportation from your garden to your kitchen. And after buying seeds, you won't need to keep spending money on delicious produce.

To make things even better, gardening is a proven way for individuals to reduce stress and aid their mental health. Not only does it give you a sense of purpose — contributing to your local ecosystem and pollinators while growing fresh meals — but it helps get people outside and in touch with the outdoors. Plus, gardening has been linked to improved cognitive function as you age.

What everyone's saying

Commenters of Noah's video shared their appreciation for this watermelon hack.

One user said: "I actually needed this information. Thank you."

"Good to know," another person added.

