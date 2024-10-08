Dad shares trick to get the last drop out of any condiment bottle: 'This a proper life hack'

"Here's something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s."

It's happened to the best of us. You grab the mustard bottle, and it barely spits anything out when you know there's more in there. One man just might have the solution.

The scoop

Sidney (@sidneyraz), a life-hack extraordinaire with 1.2 million followers, posted a video on how to get the last of the mustard out of the bottle. Hopefully, you have healthy rotator cuffs.

The video starts by him saying, "Here's something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s."

He shakes the mustard bottle, like most people do. Very little comes out.

Then he holds the bottle while swinging his arm in a circle like a windmill about four or five times. It comes out in a steady flow.

"Best way to get mustard out of the bottle is by spinning it," he says in the video. "Not wasteful!"

How it's working

This is definitely a more physical hack, so many people suggested ways to get the centrifugal motion going without blowing out a shoulder. But the point is that it's effective, prevents a trip to the store, reduces waste, and gets more mustard on our plates.

With grocery prices these days, there's no shame in getting the most for what you already paid for. This hack would also work for ketchup, BBQ sauce, or any other squeeze bottle condiment. If you have sauces or other condiments in jars and you like eggs, try this hack to use every last bit.

The USDA reported that 30% to 40% of our food supply goes to waste. According to Feeding America, that number equates to 92 billion pounds of food annually. This food ends up in landfills rotting away and contributing to a toxic cocktail of planet-warming gases like carbon and methane.

Food hacks reduce waste and save money. They're also not a bad way to get creative in the kitchen. Being more conscious about leftovers and using tips to keep food fresh longer are a few more great examples to prevent you from throwing money into the trash.

Too Good to Go is a way to score surplus food from restaurants and grocery stores through an app that offers customers a "surprise bag" with food for up to half price.

Misfits Market sells "imperfect" foods at super low prices and ships products almost anywhere in the country.

What people are saying

Sidney's mustard hack attracted a lot of attention – not just for the extra mustard but for his choice of condiment for tuna. There was also reasonable concern for aging shoulders.

"This is a proper life hack," an Instagrammer commented.

"It's the wind noises during the spinning for me," one follower wrote.

For more efficiency, a third suggested, "Hold it from the bottom."

Another advised putting it in a sock before spinning to ease strain on the shoulder.

