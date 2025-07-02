Gardener shares stunning video after growing thriving plants on small balcony: 'Made such a good use of the space'

For many apartment dwellers, the dream of growing fresh vegetables and herbs at home can feel out of reach, especially with limited outdoor space and short growing seasons.

But TikToker Breen (@breenthumb) is flipping that script, showing how easy and satisfying it can be to grow your own food right on your balcony.

The scoop

Breen has wowed viewers with her creative approach to small-space gardening, transforming a narrow balcony into a lush container garden full of vibrant vegetables and flowers.

In the video, she gives viewers a peek at her past balcony setup, writing, "Oh, how I miss it," and credits Home Depot Canada for the materials.

Using thoughtful planning and a vertical layout, she turned a compact area in Ontario's zone 5b, where short growing seasons and tight spaces can make gardening tricky, into a thriving oasis.

Raised planter beds, pots of all sizes, and clever organization helped her make every inch count.

How it's helping

This hack is a low-effort, high-reward way to grow fresh food at home, with no need for a backyard.

Balcony gardening lets you enjoy better-tasting produce, save money on groceries, and reap the physical and mental health benefits of tending to plants.

Research has shown that people who participate in community gardening tend to eat more fiber and feel less stressed, perks that translate easily to growing even a few plants on a balcony.

Growing your own food also cuts down on air pollution from long-distance shipping, and adding more greenery supports local pollinators and urban biodiversity.

The best part of this hack is that it's beginner-friendly, consisting of only a few containers, some potting mix, and a bit of sunlight.

If you're new to container gardening, start by choosing crops that thrive in small spaces, with some including herbs such as basil, or compact veggies such as cherry tomatoes and lettuce.

Mix in a splash of color with native flowers or pollinator-friendly plants, making it easier to control factors such as weeds and pests without chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Viewers flooded the comments with love.

"You made such a good use of the space," one commenter wrote.

This clever garden sparked inspiration for thousands.

As one viewer summed it up: "I'm so upset I never thought about this."

