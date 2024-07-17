Woman shares recipe for incredibly simple 10-cent homemade oat milk: 'Would cost $5 at the grocery'

"I knew homemade oat milk was cheaper than store bought, but imagine my surprise when I did the math."

After foregoing plant-based milk from the grocery store for over five years, sustainability content creator Brennan Kai (@brennankai) shared her cheap, simple recipe for oat milk that can be made right in your own kitchen.

The scoop

Brennan starts by combining one cup of oats, six cups of water, and a pinch of salt in a blender.

Then, she blends the mixture for about 50 seconds and pours the oat milk through a thrifted tea strainer into sealable glass jars.

"I knew homemade oat milk was cheaper than store bought but imagine my surprise when I did the math and learned that this batch of oat milk cost me around TEN CENTS while the same amount would cost $5 at the grocery," Brennan wrote in the video's caption.

She also mentions that this recipe should easily last for days in your refrigerator without chemical additives, preservatives, or gums that can be found in mass-produced nut milks.

How it's working

This recipe is a great reminder that we don't always need special equipment or pricey ingredients to make delicious, plant-based favorites at home.

Not only does getting creative in the kitchen and making your own food cut down on the amount of plastic packaging we use, but it can even save you time and money on trips to the supermarket by making use of ingredients you may already have in your pantry.

Normally, switching to plant-based alternatives from cow's milk can even help the planet by using less water and creating less pollution in its production process.

By taking the do-it-yourself approach, we can use our resources even more efficiently and help create a cooler, cleaner planet in the meantime.

Keep in mind that homemade oat milk lacks the added nutrients usually found in commercial oat milk brands, including calcium, potassium, and iron.

Just like other plant-based milks, it should be fortified with vitamins D and B12 in order to make it a nutritious replacement for cow's milk.

What people are saying

Many viewers of the Instagram Reel loved Brennan's tips and were excited to try the recipe out for themselves.

"I'm making delicious banana cakes with the leftover oats. No waste here!" one commenter wrote.

"Using the tea strainer is SO SMART," another Instagram user remarked.

"Love making our own oat milk! So much better!" a third mentioned.

