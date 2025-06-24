  • Food Food

Coffee giant hikes prices as extreme weather impacts supply: 'Left us with no choice'

by Sara Traynor
These rising costs reflect a growing global trend.

Korean food and beverage corporation Dongsuh Foods raised its coffee product prices last May, Korea JoongAng Daily reported. The reason? Extreme weather.

What's happening?

In a public statement, a Dongsuh Foods representative announced that prices for imported raw goods, like coffee beans and palm oil, have increased exponentially.

Part of the reason is that Colombia, a major coffee exporter and source of Dongsuh's coffee beans, is experiencing a major drought. Bogotá's reservoirs, reliant on a once-steady rain supply, are running historically low. AP News reports that every nine days, millions have their water turned off for 24 hours at a time, affecting people and businesses alike.

"Higher costs driven by currency fluctuations and extreme weather affecting coffee crops have left us with no choice," Dongsuh Foods said of the price changes.

Why do these price increases matter?

These rising costs reflect a growing global trend. In India, for example, the cost of produce is getting steeper. And in the U.S., grocery prices are climbing as staples like corn and wheat become more difficult to cultivate.

No matter the place, the cause remains the same: the changing climate. NASA reports that human pollution in the atmosphere has warmed the planet, increasing the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and wildfires. These events can (and do) ruin crop yields, skyrocket grocery prices, and, most importantly, put lives at risk.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

What's being done about it?

Dongsuh Foods will increase its retail prices throughout June. Aside from that, there is little else.

It's vital to understand that pollution is at the root of this growing problem. The best way to address it as an individual is to limit your output. Prioritizing public transport, for example, is one way to do so. You could also donate money to climate causes that resonate with you.

