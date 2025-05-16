  • Food Food

Gardener shares money-saving tips for growing grocery staple at home: 'Brilliant'

"I can't wait to do it your way."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Texan TikToker Down Home Backyard Gardening (@downhomebackyard) had a tip to share about growing potatoes in the backyard. 

The scoop

"You will grow more potatoes which, of course, is the goal, right?" they say about the technique. 

@downhomebackyard A Simple Tip to Grow More Potatoes in Containers || DHBG #vegetables #veteran #gardenersoftiktok #garden #gardening #gardenlife #fyp #foryourpage #therapy #potato #gardeninghacks ♬ original sound - DownHomeBackyardGardening

The TikToker shows how easy it is to increase yields when growing potatoes in a container. They suggest planting low in the container. Then, once stems start breaking the surface, gardeners should add more soil to the top. The stem will keep growing to match the pace while producing more potatoes in the new soil. 

How it's helping

Growing your own staples will, at the very least, save a few bucks on grocery bills, especially as extreme weather events shake up commercial crop stability and raise prices. 

That's just the start of the benefits, however. Since gardeners get to enjoy food closer to harvest and don't have to worry about harmful industrial-grade pesticides, the meals they enjoy will be healthier, too. Also, it turns out gardening does wonders for your mental health

Essentially eliminating your food's travel requirements is good for the environment as well. About 20% of food production's emissions come from transportation, according to research published in the journal Nature Food

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

If we can dial that down, it means less pollution heating up the atmosphere, less heating of oceans, keeping our glaciers whole a little while longer, and reducing sea-level rise. Most of all, it means pumping the brakes on the increasingly volatile weather making life difficult for full-time farmers (not to mention the rest of us). 

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers were happy to try out the tip that Down Home Backyard Gardening suggested for increasing potato harvests. 

"Brilliant thank you," said one community member. 

"Great idea! We tried growing them in 5gl bucks 2 different times didn't do good. I can't wait to do it your way," said another.

