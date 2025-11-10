Gardener shares brilliant hack to never have to purchase this staple ingredient ever again: 'Should definitely try this'

Garlic lovers, rejoice, because one TikTok user has shared an easy way to ensure you always have fresh garlic on hand.

The scoop

TikToker Growing_Edible_Plants (@growing_edible_plants) shared a video demonstrating his simple method for planting and growing garlic, so you never have to buy this staple ingredient from the store again.

In the video, he shows off a large pile of garlic bulbs that he then takes out to his garden. As he talks about the vegetable bed he would plant the bulbs in, he explains, "First, I put, like, an inch of compost on the top, and then I turned it over. … The only other thing that I add is … bone meal and kelp meal."

He then demonstrates how he plants garlic bulbs about an inch beneath the soil and mentions that he would place straw on top when finished.

How it's helping

The TikToker's hack is a simple way to expand one's food garden and ensure you always have plenty of a staple ingredient on hand without spending money at the grocery store or even on purchasing seeds or plants.

Growing any kind of food at home offers a wealth of benefits besides spending less money on groceries. Having your own vegetable garden also guarantees you always know where your food is coming from and how it was grown, so you'll have fewer concerns about hidden chemicals.

Additionally, gardening is a fantastic way to improve mental and physical health, which not only makes you happier but can also save you money on future medical bills. One study found that gardeners experience less stress and are more optimistic than non-gardeners. Another study discovered that gardeners eat more fiber and are more physically active than non-gardeners.

Best of all, having a garden of food benefits the environment. Food purchased at the store often has to travel long distances via plane, train, or truck, which produces a significant amount of carbon pollution that gets trapped in the atmosphere and contributes to the overheating of our planet. Food from your backyard, though, barely has to travel at all to reach your table.

What everyone's saying

Some fellow TikTokers commented on growing their own garlic and how much they'd produced.

"We harvested 298 heads and planted 266 cloves & 100+ seeds & 150+ bulbs. I'm never buying garlic again," shared one person.

Others were intrigued with the hack and eager to try it out, like the person who said, "Should definitely try this. Been so disappointed lately with the garlic in the supermarket."

