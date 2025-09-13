Gardener reveals simple technique for growing seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'You may have just changed my life'

"Do this and it will continue to spread and grow."

A quick trim in the right spot could be the secret to growing basil at home all season — no new seeds or extra soil needed.

Allie (@seasonedandsalted), a blogger who calls herself a basil enthusiast, shared a TikTok video revealing her secret to keeping lush basil plants thriving all year.

The scoop

In the clip, Allie points out where many gardeners go wrong in trimming or plucking leaves. She shared that instead of randomly plucking, she trims just above Y-shape nodes where two new offshoots are growing.

According to the creator, this simple cut prompts a fuller, bushier plant that keeps producing. "Do this and it will continue to spread and grow," she added.

How it's helping

This hack makes it easy to grow your own food and enjoy the convenience of fresh herbs every day. Allie said in the comments she uses her basil in pesto, cocktails, mocktails, and salads — and dries excess harvests for future use.

Beyond convenience, research has found that growing food is connected to improved mental and physical health.

Growing food at home — even in small amounts — helps the planet too. It lessens the use of harmful chemicals to control pests and weeds. Many of these substances have adverse effects on human health and the environment, according to the U.N. Environment Programme.

It also reduces the demand for store-bought produce, which is often shipped globally and prone to spoilage. In fact, food loss and waste cost the global economy around $1 trillion each year and are responsible for nearly 10% of the pollution overheating our planet, per the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

By following tried and tested hacks, such as keeping the base of cabbage intact when harvesting and repotting store-bought herbs, individuals can grow food better and harvest more while improving health and the environment.

What everyone's saying

Users were thankful for the hack and excited to fix their gardening mistakes. Many were inspired to start growing herbs.

"I've been thinking about getting some herb plants, but I'm afraid I'll kill them," one user wrote.

With this easy harvesting method, beginners and seasoned gardeners alike have a better shot at success — and that's why many loved the post.

"Ok, wow, you may have just changed my life," someone else commented.

"Ohhh, I love this! So helpful," another person exclaimed.

