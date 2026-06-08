"Stretch your meat with beans or lentils. The more beans you eat, the less gas you will get over time."

Trying to spend less on meat without skimping on protein can feel like a tricky balance for any household. But one grocery shopper who asked that exact question to the r/frugal subreddit was met with a flood of practical, low-cost suggestions.

There are plenty of budget-friendly protein sources beyond meat, and bean-related side effects may ease over time.

What happened?

In a Reddit thread titled "Protein sources since meat is so expensive," a shopper laid out the challenge. They want to cut grocery costs while coming up with protein-rich recipe ideas that do not rely on lots of meat or seafood.

They said cottage cheese was already part of the routine, mentioned that beans can cause gas, and noted that their husband likes having meat often. The post drew hundreds of replies.

Across the responses, a familiar group of lower-cost proteins kept coming up. Commenters repeatedly recommended eggs, Greek yogurt, and cottage cheese, along with tofu, edamame, lentils, beans, chickpeas, seitan, and textured vegetable protein.

"Tofu is around $1/lb. Edamame is slightly more, but very cheap. Greek yogurt isn't cheap per se, but far cheaper than meat," one user wrote.

Others offered especially simple price comparisons.

"I just discovered brown lentils. … A 4 pound bag was $4.47. There's like 14 grams [of] protein in a serving," one commenter said.

"Actually the cheapest protein is eggs," a user wrote. "Average size eggs has 6.3 gm of protein and lots of amino acids."

Why does it matter?

Many of these foods are pantry staples or freezer-friendly, which makes them easier to keep on hand.

Dried lentils, beans, TVP, and chia seeds can last for weeks or months, helping households stock up when prices are favorable and cut down on food waste from spoiled groceries.

Switching to more plant-based foods can come with major benefits. On the health front, studies show it can help you get healthier. It's also good for the planet in moving away from meat, which requires a hefty amount of pollution.

What can I do?

Users had all sorts of handy tips, and some commenters also pushed back on the idea that beans have to be ruled out entirely.

"Stretch your meat with beans or lentils," one wrote. "The more beans you eat, the less gas you will get over time."

Mixing lentils, beans, or mushrooms into chili, tacos, soups, pasta sauce, or meatballs can trim expenses without dramatically changing what is on the dinner table. If your household still wants meat in the meal plan, that may be the easiest middle ground.

If beans are the sticking point, it may help to soak and rinse them thoroughly or start with lentils, tofu, edamame, or eggs instead.

There's more shoppers can do to save money. Martie offers highly discounted groceries and essentials, with up to 80% off brand name goods. The company pulls this off by grabbing brands' surplus goods and inventory and ensuring it doesn't go to waste through a heavy discount.

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