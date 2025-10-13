Survey makes concerning discovery about the cost of groceries in the US — here's what nearly 9 in 10 Americans said

It doesn't have to be this way.

A recent survey shows that nearly 90% of Americans are worried about the same thing: the cost of groceries. Food prices continue to rise despite ample supply — much of which is wasted. Yet there is a way for households to start getting their budgets back on track.

What's happening?

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a poll in July revealing that 53% of Americans say grocery prices are a major source of stress, while another 33% of respondents view them as a minor source of stress.

At least half of Americans also cited their salaries, the cost of housing, the cost of healthcare, credit card debt, and the amount of money they have saved as sources of stress; however, grocery prices emerged as the most pressing financial concern.

Why is this important?

When the supply for a commodity decreases, prices go up. Increasingly destructive weather events and changes in climate have resulted in lower crop yields and allowed diseases such as the avian flu to spread more easily, reducing supply and causing prices to surge. The Budget Lab at Yale also projects food costs could rise another 3% due to tariffs, according to Forbes.

However, these factors obscure another stunning reality: Namely, that the U.S. still has more than enough food to go around. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30-40% of food in the country goes to waste. This is not only bad for the environment but also our wallets.

When a business discards food, everything that went into obtaining it is a sunk cost that eats into its profits. Consumers end up paying the price.

Fortunately, it doesn't have to be this way. Martie is a company that combats food waste by acquiring surplus inventory and overstock and then selling it to consumers.

How could this help me?

Martie's business model allows it to offer groceries and everyday essentials at steeply discounted rates. You can score brand-name goods for up to 80% off retail prices.

At the same time, you'll be contributing to a cooler, cleaner future, lowering the need for excessive manufacturing, transportation, and food production. After scoring your Martie haul, getting creative with what's in your pantry will help you maximize your savings.

