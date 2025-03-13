Mom shares brilliant kitchen hack to keep produce fresh for longer: 'So fun to watch how fast'

"This method is great during the winter!"

Wondering how to make your green onions last a bit longer? Sometimes, the best tricks are hiding in plain sight, as one TikToker reminded viewers.

The scoop

In her video, Michelle Kyle (@michellekyle2) shared an obvious but often overlooked method for keeping green onions fresh: Simply store them in water!

As the video demonstrates, you'll fill a jar-sized container with water. Place the onions inside, standing upright and with the white end down. Then let the onions sit there until you need them.

"You're so smart and resourceful," one viewer said.

How it's helping

The reason this hack works for green onions and not necessarily other fruits and vegetables is that green onions don't grow on plants — they are plants.

As Michelle says near the end of her video, you can cut parts of the onions off for cooking, and if the rest of the plant is still being stored in water, it will simply grow back in a day or two.

As long as you pay attention and make sure the onions don't wilt quickly, this kind of storage will enable them to last weeks or even months. This can really add up in terms of savings at the grocery store.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were incredibly excited to learn about this underrated storage method.

One commenter backed the idea, saying, "I replant the ends in my garden and they turn into HUGE hearty onions! This method is great during the winter!"

When Michelle responded by asking if they would continue growing back every year, the commenter replied, "I planted this year for the first time. we shall see…They're still growing now, I planted them [last] spring. They're huge."

Another user seemed excited to steal the trick: "They will last FOREVER, it's wild!"

Responding in a way that reminded her audience of not only the hack's sustainability, but its efficiency, Michelle exclaimed, "Right! And so fun to watch how fast they grow back!"

