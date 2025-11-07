Shopper calls out manufacturer after opening box of chocolates: 'That's trash'

A customer was not pleased after realizing their box of Godiva chocolates created the illusion that they were buying more product than they actually received.

What's happening?

The customer posted a photo of their opened Godiva box in Reddit's r/shrinkflation forum and wrote: "Look at the giant spaces between the chocolates!" Some of the assorted chocolates are nestled in plastic cubbies at least double their size.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Reddit users were similarly outraged and disappointed.

"That's trash," one person said bluntly.

Another commenter quipped: "'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know how empty it can feel.'"

"All that unnecessary plastic," a third pointed out.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this important?

While an oversized, plastic-lined box may seem like nothing more than an inconvenience, every part of plastic's life cycle is highly polluting.

Plastics contain toxic chemicals that can leach into our waterways and soil. Additionally, most plastics are made from fuels — such as crude oil — that release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere when burned, exacerbating extreme weather events.

In West Africa, which produces around 80% of the world's cocoa, extreme weather has contributed to reduced cocoa yields. This has meant customers are paying a premium for chocolate. A global cocoa shortage has even led several major candy makers to quietly cut cocoa content in their products, according to reporting from The Atlantic.

Is Godiva doing anything about this?

Godiva says on its website: "We believe indulgence should never come at the expense of the Earth. From responsibly sourced ingredients to more sustainable packaging and practices, we are dedicated to reducing our impact and protecting the beauty of the planet we all share."

The company supports sustainable and ethical farming practices through its partnerships with the World Cocoa Foundation and Earthworm Foundation, the latter of which also helps chocolate manufacturers transition to more sustainable value chains.

However, The Cool Down couldn't find information about whether Godiva has made progress toward specific plastic-reduction goals. Its parent company, Yıldız Holding (Godiva operates under its subsidiary Pladis), says it aims to make all its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2030.

What's being done about this more broadly?

While recycling plastic is better than sending it to a landfill, recycling rates aren't as high as some might believe. In the U.S., that rate can be as low as 5%, per Greenpeace.

Supporting plastic-free products whenever possible communicates to brands that going with more eco-friendly packaging and product designs is profitable. Collectively, these efforts can help reduce demand for plastics and prevent more plastic from entering circulation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.