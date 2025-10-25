The changes are representative of a larger problem.

Candy shelves are looking different this Halloween due to frightful weather conditions that last more than just one night.

What's happening?

According to a reporter from The Atlantic, who noticed fewer chocolatey options at CVS, companies like Hershey's, Mars, and Ferrero are quietly shrinking chocolate content. They are swapping chocolates for cheaper alternatives like cinnamon, caramel, and fruit-flavored coatings.

This is all due to a global cocoa shortage that has sent prices soaring to record highs.

Instead of raising prices further, many candy makers are retooling recipes. "Cocoa cutting," as industry experts call it, has led to pale imitations of classic treats. For example, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Hershey's Kisses or caramel-and-marshmallow-coated Butterfingers.

"Observant consumers have noticed another ploy to use less chocolate: smaller candies," wrote reporter Yasmin Tayag. "Standard Reese's cups, for example, come in a package of two that weighs 1.5 ounces, but Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, which are typically sold during Halloween but launched this year in July, are sold in individually wrapped, 1.2-ounce servings."

Why is Halloween candy concerning?

The changes to Halloween candy are representative of a larger, global food system problem. Cocoa shortages are driven by extreme weather, disease, and deforestation in West Africa, which is straining agricultural supply chains.

This is not unique to just cocoa. In fact, U.S. consumers are facing some of the highest grocery costs in decades. Meanwhile, an estimated 30-40% of the nation's food supply still goes to waste each year. According to the United Nations, food waste is one of the largest drivers of climate pollution, accounting for about 8-10% of global harmful gas emissions.

That imbalance means Americans are paying more for less, even as large amounts of food are discarded before being used.

What's being done about Halloween candy?

Candy companies are trying to be creative. They are releasing new candies containing little to no chocolate, hoping to give consumers something new and exciting.

As candy companies navigate these bumpy cocoa markets, everyday shoppers can take small but meaningful steps to combat waste and cut costs. One smart option is to shop discount platforms that rescue perfectly good surplus food and pantry items before they're thrown out.

So, the real trick this Halloween is finding ways to keep your treats out of the trash.



