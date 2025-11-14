Expert gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular ingredient: 'I'm definitely doing this'

A TikTok creator recently revealed his mom's brilliantly simple method for growing an endless supply of ginger, and gardeners are taking notes. In a video shared by Judy Bao Garden (@judybaogarden), Thong explains how his mom takes store-bought ginger and turns it into a thriving, self-sustaining crop right at home.

The scoop

The process couldn't be easier. First, she picks up fresh ginger from the grocery store and lets it sit in a shallow bowl of water for about two weeks until small buds begin to appear. Once it's sprouted, she plants the ginger on top of the soil and covers it with a shallow layer of sand. She gives it light watering just once a week.

When new shoots start to grow, she trims them down and leaves them in the soil, allowing the plant to regenerate over time. The result is a never-ending supply of ginger that keeps producing long after the first propagation.

This clever hack highlights just how rewarding home gardening can be, especially when it comes to growing kitchen staples.

How it's helping

Propagating your produce at home can save you money at the grocery store, where fresh herbs and root vegetables often come with a hefty price tag. Ginger, in particular, can be surprisingly expensive, especially for those who use it often in teas, stir-fries, or smoothies. Growing your own means you'll always have some on hand all the time, for free.

Homegrown produce also tends to taste better and fresher than store-bought options. Being that it's harvested at peak ripeness and hasn't traveled thousands of miles to reach your plate, the flavor and nutrient content are often superior. Gardening also offers a major boost to mental and physical well-being. Spending time out in your yard can reduce stress, improve mood, and even count as a form of gentle exercise.

It's beneficial for the environment too. Propagating plants from grocery store scraps, like this ginger method, helps reduce waste and cuts down on the packaging and transport emissions associated with industrial farming. Plus, growing food locally supports biodiversity and healthier soil ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were all about this hack. One user even said Judy deserves her own gardening show!

"Awesome, thank you! So helpful," someone wrote.

"One of our pieces of ginger started growing a node," another person shared. "I'm definitely doing this!"

With just a little patience and care, this simple hack proves that anyone can turn a grocery staple into an endless harvest. If Judy and Thong's video is any indication, more people are going to start growing their own ginger right at home.

