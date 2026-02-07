Gerber issues urgent recall for baby products after discovering serious health risk: 'Presence of foreign material'

"The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority."

Gerber has issued a nationwide recall of one of its baby products because of the "potential presence of foreign material" and warned parents not to feed the item to their children.

What's happening?

On Monday, Gerber initiated a recall on its Arrowroot Biscuits for teething babies 10 months or older. In a release, it revealed the biscuits may be contaminated with soft pieces of plastic or paper. The recall applies to 5.5-ounce packages produced from July to September of last year.

Customers can find the full list of affected batch codes in Gerber's announcement and return Arrowroot Biscuits to the retailer where they purchased them. Questions can be directed to a 24/7 support line at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

Why is this important?

While recalls like these may seem to happen in isolation, instances of plastic contamination aren't rare, suggesting a gap in regulatory oversight and a need to shore up safety protocols.

As another example, a Florida school system removed tater tots from its menus indefinitely early this year after thousands were found to contain hard plastic fragments that could have caused injury if consumed.

The risk of immediate injury isn't the only concern. Food manufacturers rely heavily on plastic. In fact, packaging accounts for over 40% of all plastic usage. As plastic degrades, it can enter the food chain as microplastics and be unknowingly ingested. Researchers have linked microplastic exposure to strokes, heart attacks, and other complications.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

What's being done about this?

Gerber identified an arrowroot flour supplier as the source of contamination and cut ties with that supplier.

"The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously. We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers, and retail customers," Gerber said in a statement.

Gerber is also working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as it conducts a review. In recent months, however, several former FDA officials have expressed concerns about reduced food quality checks after cuts at the agency.

You can contact your representatives to make your thoughts known on the matter. On a personal level, using less plastic, particularly for food storage, can limit points of exposure.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.