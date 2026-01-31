Food pantry costs climb as American families struggle to afford groceries: 'We didn't know that this was coming'

"We're spending more money than we ever have on food."

In Georgia, many residents are struggling to afford groceries as prices climb, and food pantries are now feeling the pinch as well.

As the Guardian reported, Atlanta-area local Erica Barker said she spends between $800 to $1,200 a month on groceries for herself, her daughter, and her grandson. But that only goes so far in today's economy, especially without benefits. To make ends meet, she visited a food bank for the first time.

And it's not just the residents who are having to manage food bills.

To meet rising demand, with nearly double the number of people needing help compared to the previous year, the nonprofit Area in Need Missionary House has been spending a record amount on food. Stephanie Jordan, the organization's executive director, said the recent government shutdown that impacted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pushed its resources to the limit.

A 30% price increase per unit has forced Jordan to cut into housing support funds to keep enough food in stock.

"It's not over. We are seeing that in our budget right now. We're spending more money than we ever have on food, because that's the need now," Jordan told the Guardian. "We didn't know that this was coming."

Food banks and similar nonprofits are critical for delivering essentials to those in need, and, as a bonus, help tackle the massive food waste problem.

In the United States, about 40% of food — much of which is still perfectly edible — ends up in landfills, according to Feeding America. This not only releases harmful air pollution as the food breaks down, but also squanders valuable resources and energy that went into the entire supply chain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Martie, an online discount grocery store, is helping address both rising food costs and waste by buying excess shelf-stable inventory from top brands and reselling it at significant discounts, often up to 80% off retail prices.

For those looking to save money on groceries while enjoying products from name brands such as KIND, Annie's Organics, and Kodiak, Martie can help you find what you need from the comfort of your couch. The company offers free shipping for orders of $50 or more and doesn't require a subscription or membership fees to shop.

Many Reddit users have reported positive experiences with Martie, noting its impressive product selection.

"I've shopped with Martie for years and have seen their inventory increase and their categories expand," one user in the r/EatCheapandHealthy subreddit said. "I get products you'd otherwise find at Wholefoods or other fancy stores at half the price."

"I've been happy about a majority of the deals I've found," someone else in r/povertyfinance shared. "For me, it's mostly low-carb, diabetic friendly, and health related stuff."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.