Tired of astronomical grocery bills? This creative service could help you save big on your favorite foods and essentials

Grocery prices are climbing, but that's not news. What is new is one online marketplace helping shoppers save big on brand-name groceries and essentials.

How does Martie work?

Martie is an online marketplace that offers goods at up to 80% off retail prices. Think of it like the clearance aisle of your favorite grocery store but digital and far more organized.

The company buys overstock, surplus, and near-expiration items from trusted brands and sells them directly to consumers at a fraction of their original prices. This includes pantry staples such as chips, nuts, granola bars, cereal, coffee, and canned drinks; beauty and personal care items; and cleaning products and paper goods.

Shoppers can browse hundreds of foods, snacks, drinks, and household goods. Add what you like to your cart, check out, and get the groceries shipped right to your door.

Since Martie's stock depends on what brands need to offload, the product list changes frequently, which means you can score new surprises with every order.

Why should I shop with Martie?

If you've noticed the totals on your grocery receipts creeping up, you're not alone. Earth's overheating is putting a lot of pressure on resources, which means staples such as chocolate, fruit, and nuts are more pricey.

Shopping smarter is one of the best ways to save money, and Martie helps you do exactly that.

By buying discounted surplus goods, you can save on your favorite brands, cut down on waste, and spend less while still stocking your pantry with quality items. This is a win-win. The average American household wastes $750 worth of food each year, often by letting unused items expire before they're eaten. This contributes to the staggering 30-40% of the food supply that is wasted yearly.

Are there similar programs to Martie's?

Martie is a great solution to the food waste problem, but it is only one of many.

Too Good to Go lets you purchase low-cost "surprise bags" of unsold food from nearby restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores. It's an easy, local way to snag fresh meals while keeping edible food out of the trash.

Costco's solution is also a clever way to save while recycling. The Trade-In Program gives you credit toward future purchases when you jettison old electronics, which allows you to save on groceries while lessening another common household problem: e-waste.

Companies such as Misfits Market also fight food waste by selling "ugly" produce and surplus pantry goods at discount prices as well as deliver to your door, with Martie instead focusing on surplus items, discontinued packaging, and shelf-stable items inching closer to their sell-by dates to provide customers with big discounts.

All these programs prove that small changes in how you shop can make a real difference for your wallet, your pantry, and the planet.

