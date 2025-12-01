"It's just a really good way for neighbors to look after each other."

As prices for many grocery staples soar, many Americans are turning to food pantries and community fridges to make ends meet. As Wisconsin Public Radio reported, the surging prices are fueling the need for more volunteers to keep pace with demand.

But luckily, there are organizations that make it easy to save money on food, and you don't even need to leave your home to do it.

The scoop

As WPR noted, grocery prices are up 3% across the Midwest compared to the same time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That's why Kelsey Lutzow co-founded The Fridge in Green Bay, which is open 24/7 and provides people in need with all the basics, including fresh produce.

Not only is this a great solution to help communities reduce the stress of rising food costs, but it also reduces food waste by keeping perishable items fresh that might otherwise be thrown away. The United States wastes about 30-40% of food supplies, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, yet sticker shock keeps getting worse at supermarkets.

TJ Hobbs, a co-founder of Hope Fridge, said that their volunteers have to restock fridges multiple times per day to keep up with demand, and the food is often gone in hours or even minutes.

Lutzow told the news outlet: "The everyday dollar and SNAP benefits just aren't stretching as far as they used to, and it's tough."

But the online grocery store Martie, which offers shelf-stable pantry goods, snacks, and household essentials, can help you save up to 80% on brand-name goods, since it sources overstock and surplus items from other brands and ships them directly to customers. By shopping with Martie, you're also helping address the major global problem of food waste, which is the single largest component of landfill waste.

How it's helping

Visiting community fridges or shopping online with Martie are both great ways to help the planet by keeping food out of landfills while saving massively on groceries. If you're looking for a fridge near you, the Fridge Finder app and Freedge are free resources that include maps to make your search easy.

Other ways to cut down on grocery bills include hacks such as reusing leftovers, making lists before you shop, and storing food at the proper temperature so it lasts longer.

What everyone's saying

Community fridges are popping up everywhere, and they're not just helping people put food on the table — they also help people come together and build connections.

"It's just a really good way for neighbors to look after each other, especially in hard times," Lutzow told WPR's "Wisconsin Today."

"For families that are right in that point of living paycheck to paycheck, it's just needing a little bit of extra help to make those ends meet," he added.

