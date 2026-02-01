Researchers make incredible breakthrough that could help protect food supply from major threat: 'Has the potential to redefine'

A breakthrough in plant biology could dramatically speed up the gene-editing process, allowing scientists to more easily create weather-resilient crops.

Researchers developed a new way to "grow transgenic and gene-edited plants that cuts the slow and expensive process down from months to weeks," per Cell Press, via Phys.org. The research was published in the journal Molecular Plant.

Normally, scientists edit a single plant cell that then grows into a new plant. This process is rather slow, and it can take several months for the plant to mature. The cell editing isn't always successful, either, further prolonging the process.

By directly injecting edited DNA and growth-promoting-bacteria into a pruned plant, scientists "take advantage of plants' natural ability to regenerate after being wounded," per Cell Press.

This skips over the beginning growth period entirely, allowing scientists to start with shoots rather than tissue culture.

This innovation could help farmers respond more rapidly to plant diseases or pests that threaten their yields. Invasive pests cause billions of dollars in damage each year, but gene-editing plants could make them more resistant, or even less desirable, to pests.

Environmentally, crops could be edited to better withstand rapidly changing climate conditions, like long heat waves or sudden cold snaps. They could even require less water or land, alleviating some strain on resources like water and soil.

A shifting climate and extreme weather events are one of the biggest threats to crop yields. Farmers across the globe are struggling to protect their crops from the effects of climate change. Droughts, floods, wildfires, and other weather events can be devastating, and they're only getting worse.

Whether you're a farmer or a shopper, this development could positively impact the food supply for hundreds of millions of people.

"This innovation has the potential to redefine how we create next-generation, improved crop varieties," said Gunvant Patil, the study's senior author and plant genomicist, per Cell Press.

