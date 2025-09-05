Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of staple cooking ingredient: 'It is indeed easy to grow'

Beginner gardeners can easily become overwhelmed by the influx of knowledge and the learning curves associated with different types of gardening.

While it's useful to seek help from your local nursery and library books, sometimes all you need is a quick tip from a person you relate to on your favorite social media platform.

The scoop

TikTok account GardeningInsideOut (@gardeninginsideout) shared an easy tip that can septuple the output of your garlic bulbs.

"Three garlic bulbs multiplied into 21. Just press garlic bulbs into the soil [and] see you in a few months!" she wrote in an overlay text on her video.

In the video, the gardener shows herself planting individual garlic bulbs in a circular pattern, moving clockwise. After the garlic is inserted, she waters the soil generously, then covers it with more soil and waters it once more.

How it's helping

Americans are experiencing an unprecedented increase in grocery prices and the cost of living. Due to the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of imports due to the Ukrainian war, and extreme weather events, produce prices increased by 23.6% from 2020 to 2024, with increases still trending in 2025, according to the USDA.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This tip shows gardeners that you don't always have to buy new seeds and start new plots to grow more produce. You can use the leftover parts of your vegetables from your fridge and replant them to save you money.

Gardening provides benefits to both mental and physical health, regardless of age. Gardening is also linked to a more fiber-rich diet, which leads to improved gut health and lower blood pressure.

By planting your own garden, you ensure better-tasting produce, as reducing food miles from potentially thousands to mere feet from your backyard guarantees no long-term food storage and temperature fluctuations.

Mass-produced produce is responsible for three billion tons of carbon pollution every year, according to Carbon Brief. Reducing dependency, even just a little, on produce grown thousands of miles away would make a significant impact on the planet.

What everyone's saying

The TikToker's followers were grateful for the easy and ingenious tip.

"As a natural fungal cure for plants, it is indeed easy to grow," one user commented.

"So many garlic cloves! That soil and scapes are going to be so beautiful," another commenter shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.