  • Food Food

Dumpster divers spark debate after sharing video of unbelievable discovery: 'A shame'

"This is like disgustingly shocking."

by Craig Gerard
"This is like disgustingly shocking."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Like thrifting, part of the thrill of dumpster diving is finding a hidden, unexpected treasure. Whether it is some fine leftover food, discarded shoes, or even a perfectly good computer, the joy of the find is part of the appeal.

One couple recently demonstrated this perfectly with their astonishing haul. In the video, the couple uncovers several large garbage bags full of frozen pizzas. And incredibly, they were all still cold. The pair unload bag after bag and put them in their waiting truck.

@dumpsterdiving.tv Just In Time! FREE FOOD JACKPOT PIZZA OVERLOAD #dumpster #jackpot #dumpsterdiving #dumpsterdiver #dumpsterdive #curbsidejunkies #garbage ♬ original sound - Curbside junkies

The couple was obviously thrilled by their find but also can't help but be saddened by the epic waste. 

"This is like disgustingly shocking," says the woman. "It's appalling," adds the man.

Dumpster diving is increasing in popularity because it comes with a whole host of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money. Instead of purchasing expensive, new products or food, you are taking advantage of perfectly usable goods that have been discarded.

And the environmental benefits are also significant. Dumpster diving keeps items out of our already crowded landfills. This helps prevent air and water pollution and preserves our delicate ecosystems.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It is important to be safe when engaging in dumpster diving. It is recommended that you wear gloves and goggles to protect your hands and face. It is also important to know the rules and regulations in the area where you are dumpster diving. While dumpster diving is technically legal in all fifty states, some areas have strict trespassing stipulations you do not want to run afoul of.

Commenters on the original post were astonished at the sheer amount of waste. 

One said, "[T]hat's a shame." 

Another said, "Just sad that they threw it away when we have Americans starving." 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Others cautioned about food safety, with one writing, "[P]lease tell me you make sure there isn't a recall before you eat them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x