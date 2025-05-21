Dumpster divers spark debate after sharing video of unbelievable discovery: 'A shame'

Like thrifting, part of the thrill of dumpster diving is finding a hidden, unexpected treasure. Whether it is some fine leftover food, discarded shoes, or even a perfectly good computer, the joy of the find is part of the appeal.

One couple recently demonstrated this perfectly with their astonishing haul. In the video, the couple uncovers several large garbage bags full of frozen pizzas. And incredibly, they were all still cold. The pair unload bag after bag and put them in their waiting truck.

The couple was obviously thrilled by their find but also can't help but be saddened by the epic waste.

"This is like disgustingly shocking," says the woman. "It's appalling," adds the man.

Dumpster diving is increasing in popularity because it comes with a whole host of benefits. First and foremost, it saves you money. Instead of purchasing expensive, new products or food, you are taking advantage of perfectly usable goods that have been discarded.

And the environmental benefits are also significant. Dumpster diving keeps items out of our already crowded landfills. This helps prevent air and water pollution and preserves our delicate ecosystems.

It is important to be safe when engaging in dumpster diving. It is recommended that you wear gloves and goggles to protect your hands and face. It is also important to know the rules and regulations in the area where you are dumpster diving. While dumpster diving is technically legal in all fifty states, some areas have strict trespassing stipulations you do not want to run afoul of.

Commenters on the original post were astonished at the sheer amount of waste.

One said, "[T]hat's a shame."

Another said, "Just sad that they threw it away when we have Americans starving."

Others cautioned about food safety, with one writing, "[P]lease tell me you make sure there isn't a recall before you eat them."

