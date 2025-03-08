Woman shares genius way to keep herbs from wilting and spoiling: 'That's such a good tip'

"Did you know that parsley can be frozen?"

A lot of times, when you're using herbs to prepare a meal, you don't need the full bundle you buy at the store. One TikToker has a solution to prevent those herbs from going to waste.

The scoop

Melanie Lionello (@frommylittlekitchen) shared her hack for how to preserve parsley.

"Did you know that parsley can be frozen?" Melanie asked at the beginning of the video.

Before it gets "wilty and sad," throw it in the freezer and save it for when you need it next. You can chop it up or freeze it whole – either way, grab a handful when a recipe calls for it, and it'll still have the color and texture that it did when you bought it.

Melanie warned in the comments that this doesn't work for all herbs.

How it's helping

This is a great hack that helps you get your money's worth while also preventing food waste. Now, instead of having to grab parsley at the store every time you need it, you'll be able to use what you've preserved.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste causes 58% of a potent gas produced by landfills — food waste drives more methane than any other landfilled material. This greenhouse gas is a major culprit in the warming of our planet.

Food hacks that can help keep your food fresh longer are a great way to reduce food waste and minimize our landfills. Make sure you're using the right containers for food storage to get the most bang — and sustainability — for your buck.

Other ways you can reduce food waste include maximizing your leftovers by making stock from vegetable scraps. Shopping smarter with meal plans and a list will help cut down on unnecessary purchases. You can also do your grocery shopping through brands like Misfits Market, which resells items that would otherwise go to waste for being misshapen, too small, or produced in excess.

What everyone's saying

The parsley hack was much appreciated. "'That's such a good tip," one follower raved.

Someone else had another suggestion to cut herb costs, saying, "They are also incredibly easy to grow."

"You can also place in water like cut flowers and it will last a lot longer. Just need to swap for clean water every couple of days and make sure no leaves sit below water surface," another commenter suggested.

