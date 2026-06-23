Check your freezer: Frozen meatloaf meals recalled after soy is left off the label

"Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase."

A frozen convenience meal sold in parts of the Upper Midwest is being pulled from shelves after a labeling mistake omitted a major allergen warning

What happened?

Federal food safety officials said Power Plate Meals, LLC, a Cooperative Interstate Shipping establishment in West Fargo, North Dakota, is recalling about 5,795 pounds of frozen meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes after soy was left off the label.

The affected items come in 13.3-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic tray packages labeled "POWER PLATE MEALS MEATLOAF WITH GARLIC MASHED POTATOES."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the meals carry "USE BY" dates from 6/25/26 to 6/10/27 and show the establishment number "217SEND" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to FSIS, the recalled meals were made between June 25, 2025, and June 10, 2026, and were distributed to sellers in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

FSIS said the problem was identified after a state inspector reported that soy was missing from the final ingredients list. The agency said there have been no confirmed adverse reactions.

Why does it matter?

Someone with a soy allergy or sensitivity could buy this product believing it is safe, only to be exposed because the ingredient list was incomplete.

Frozen meals can sit in home freezers for weeks or months, increasing the chance that affected products may still be around after the initial sale.

What can I do?

If you have one of these meals tucked away for a quick dinner, now is the time to check the freezer.

If you bought frozen meatloaf meals recently, check the product name, use-by date, and establishment number on the packaging.

FSIS said it is "concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers" and urged consumers "not to consume the products, but to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase."

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