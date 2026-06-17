FDA recalls 58,000-plus cases of Aldi mac and cheese

On June 10, the Food and Drug Administration issued an update to the ongoing recall of Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese, which includes over 58,000 cases of the food product.

The recall was initially triggered due to soy lecithin not being declared on the label. The update moved the recall into a Class 2 risk, which People explained means that the "violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Essentially, by assigning the recall a Class 2 designation, the FDA is indicating that the chance of severe harm is considered remote, but the issue still warrants a public alert and removal of the product from sale.

According to details from the FDA notice cited by KSNT, the affected Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese units were sold in 20-ounce containers. The product is packaged in a plastic tub with a paperboard sleeve, and each case includes nine 20-ounce packages.

Food allergy labeling mistakes can have immediate consequences. If someone with a soy allergy eats a product that does not clearly disclose soy, they could have an allergic reaction without realizing they were at risk.

Even when a recall is labeled Class 2 rather than the most serious category, it still points to a breakdown in food safety controls. That classification helps consumers understand the level of risk and signals to retailers and distributors that the affected product should be removed from circulation.

If you have Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese at home, check the package carefully. The recalled item is the 20-ounce version as described by the FDA. Anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity should avoid eating it.

Consumers can also contact the store where they bought it for return or disposal guidance and keep an eye on FDA recall announcements for updates.

If someone may have eaten the product and shows signs of an allergic reaction, it is important to seek medical advice promptly.

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