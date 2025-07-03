Dumpster diver frustrated by discovery in trash outside of Panera Bread location: 'The second time in a month'

Food waste is a needless evil, and Panera Bread knows this, which is why in 2017 the company started its Day-End Dough-Nation Program. Through this initiative, select locations donate leftover bread, bagels, and baked goods to nonprofit organizations, which then distribute the goods to those in need.

Sometimes, however, bags of goods from the chain still end up in the dump.

One Reddit user took to the r/DumpsterDiving community to raise awareness of Panera Bread's failure to always live up to its values.

Dumpster diving, while incredibly sustainable, has its limitations. Participants should wear protective gear, be aware of their surroundings, and ensure the site is well-lit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared a picture of a sealed Panera Bread cookie. Its packaging states, "We donate our unsold baked goods to feed our neighbors in need."

"Then why am I finding this cookie in the dumpster?" the OP questioned, calling attention to the irony of the situation. "This is the second time in a month I've found a haul."

They said they had found two large bags of bagels and pastries along with the cookie. While Panera Bread's marketing team advertises the company as a sustainable and charitable corporation, it sometimes falls short in execution.

One Reddit user noted, however, that when charities fail to pick up donations, they have to be trashed.

This technicality does not excuse the environmental impacts of food waste, though. Restaurants, grocery stores, and food service companies account for 40% of wasted food in the United States, according to Recycle Track Systems.

This waste takes resources from the food supply and hurts households struggling with food insecurity. It also fills landfills, which are already overcrowded, and releases chemicals that are harmful to the environment.

In response to Panera Bread's waste, commenters acknowledged the corporation's limitations without defending its behavior. Past employees shared anecdotes, too.

"Used to work for panera," one said. "They would only donate it if someone came to get it at a certain time. Most of the time it was thrown."

Another commented: "I used to work at Panera, and my regional manager would come in and instantly trash anything that wasn't packaged 'perfect.' If we placed the sticker on it wrong, it went right in the bin."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.